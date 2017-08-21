Sansa & Arya Finally Aired Out All Their Dirty Laundry

For a moment, it seemed that the fight was over. But later in the episode, Arya stumbled upon Sansa looking at the faces in her bag and went into ultra-threatening mode. After explaining how she became "No one," Arya picked up a knife and threatened to assume Sansa's identity by carving off her face. Though she gave the knife to Sansa and walked out of the room, it became clear that this feud was far from over.