The Meaning Behind Daenerys Targaryen’s White Coat on Game Of Thrones

Her outfit is significant for a few reasons: 1) She's wearing white to fight against the White Walkers — literally dark, dead, decaying bodies — an obvious representation of good fighting against evil. So, her outfit immediately gives the appearance of safety. 2) The color of the coat emits bridal vibes — perhaps because she's flying off to save her nephew-slash-almost-lover? But this being Game of Thrones, it wasn't just about her saving the day. As Snow continued to fight, the rest of the men joined Daenerys on Drogon — and if you were too busy cheering Dany on, you may have missed when things took a turn: The Night King launched a spear into the air, striking Viserion, one of her dragons . Viserion immediately falls out of the sky, and the camera zooms in on her face, mourning the death of one of her children. Cue wail face.