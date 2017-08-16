So This Is Why Jon Snow Never Wears A Hat On Game Of Thrones

Apparently, the choice is less about wardrobing and more about, well, being able to see who’s who. According to Harington: “It’s a decision they made a long time ago, the decision that we need to see faces more than heads being warm," he said. "It’s very difficult when you’re filming people in that environment, to differentiate between people’s faces. I think they decided that was the most important thing. But trust me, no one wants a hat more than me.”