At a talk sponsored by the Getty Museum in L.A., chief costume designer Michele Clapton ( who has won three Emmy's for her work on Game of Thrones), explained that some of the fur on Night's Watch capes are actually carpets from IKEA. The process for turning the carpets into something wearable involves cutting them, shaving, adding leather straps, and "breakdown, which is like a religion on Game of Thrones." It is a process that ages and dirties the costumes so they look worn and old. "We want the audience to almost smell the costumes," she says. Sure enough, there are plenty of fangirls who would kill The Hound for the chance to smell Jon Snow's flowing locks. HBO, make scratch and sniff screens happen!