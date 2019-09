Here's How You Can Take Daenerys's All-White Look & Make It Your Own

three

Daenerys Targaryen might havetwo dragons, an army of Unsullied and Dothraki soldiers at her back and Jon Snow in her bed, but the one thing she really had going for her during last night's Game of Thrones premiere was her wardrobe. Season 8 kicked off with the Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains showing off yet another spot-on outfit choice: a white faux fur coat that symbolized a lot more than her unfamiliarity with the North's infamous winters.