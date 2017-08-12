The complicated world of Westworld is adding new faces to its amusement park of horrors. The show will be introducing three new characters in its second season, and from the sounds of it, things are going to get even more harrowing for Dolores Abernathy.
According to EW, Betty Gabriel will be joining the cast. You may remember her as the extremely creepy maid Georgina from Get Out. Her acting skills in that film were phenomenal, and she ruled the scene every time she was in it. We are so excited to see more of Betty Gabriel. In Westworld, she'll be starring as Maling, whose job it is to "restore order." No word on if she's an android or not, but Maling will definitely have her work cut out for her after that season finale.
Next is Gustaf Skarsgård, who plays Floki on Vikings. Skarsgård's character in Westworld is named Karl Strand, "a white-collar guy who's comfortable in the field," which probably means he's one of the paying guests at the park. The description of Karl Stand sounds like one of those rich guys who hunts wild animals in Africa and ruins countries.
Fares Fares, a Lebanese actor, will also be joining the cast as Antoine Costa, a "tech expert with an objective perspective." It sounds like Antoine will probably be a game master whose job it is to clean up the haywire programming of Dolores and the other androids. Fares previously played Senator Vespar in Rogue One and also stars in FX's Tyrant.
EW reports that production began for the new season last month. The cast is looking hella stacked for season 2 of Westworld, and we can't wait to see what the new talent will bring to the desert plains. From the looks of the trailer, it looks like more blood and violence is in store.
