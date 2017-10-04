Westworld Creators Tease Two More Worlds In Season 2

Westworld, as its title suggests, is about a western world. It's a futuristic amusement park created to allow humans to live out their most violent fantasies, against androids who are, for the most part, pretty damn lifelike.
But could there be more amusement parks out there mimicking reality and allowing humanity to act out their fantasies? We are both shuddering and cackling with glee at the thought.
Westworld is based on the 1973 science fiction movie of the same name by Michael Crichton, and his work also included a Roman World and a Medieval World that were never seen or referenced in season 1 of the HBO adaptation...other than that still-unexplained referenced to "Park 1" by Maeve in her letter.
Advertisement
The creators of the show were specifically asked about this at the 2017 Vanity Fair Summit. According to Deadline, creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan coyly suggested that we may see worlds in season 2 of the HBO show. Nolan replied, "we had to save something for season 2," which is making us go wild with anticipation. After all, the season 1 finale did end with that samurai training scene — it must mean something for the show's second season.
Nolan spoke ominously about artificial intelligence, musing that "I feel evenly split between the fear that A.I. will enslave us and make us do its bidding and my fear that it won’t. If you look at things that have gone down in the last year, humans are terrible at running this world. It’s clear that there’s room for improvement.” Ahem, he's definitely not wrong.
This leaves us with so many questions. Is Nolan trying to hint that the androids will take over all of the worlds? If we have more worlds to explore, does that mean that Dorothy will become Lady Dorothy of Abernathy Castle? Or Dorothius Abernathis? One thing is for sure, if there is a samurai version of Dorothy coming our way, season 2 just got a lot more exciting.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement