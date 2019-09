At a first glance, you'll see a vulture with an exposed robotic ribcage standing tall as a blanket of red and grey cloud move ferociously in the background. By the bird's feet rests a single black hat surrounded by a splattering of blood. Could that hat belong to who we think it does? Could the Man in Black (Ed Harris) be in trouble? Since vultures are known to go after the dead, could this mean the Man in Black, now confirmed to be an older version of William (Jimmi Simpson), isn't long for this world? Without giving too much away, the poster is all the proof fans need to know that this season is going to be even more ominous and bloody than the first.