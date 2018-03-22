The premiere of Westworld's second season may be a month away, but HBO is wasting no time drumming up excitement among fans, both human and robotic. On Thursday morning, many of the cast members tweeted out clues, pointing people towards a shiny new animated poster, as noted by Vanity Fair.
At a first glance, you'll see a vulture with an exposed robotic ribcage standing tall as a blanket of red and grey cloud move ferociously in the background. By the bird's feet rests a single black hat surrounded by a splattering of blood. Could that hat belong to who we think it does? Could the Man in Black (Ed Harris) be in trouble? Since vultures are known to go after the dead, could this mean the Man in Black, now confirmed to be an older version of William (Jimmi Simpson), isn't long for this world? Without giving too much away, the poster is all the proof fans need to know that this season is going to be even more ominous and bloody than the first.
Chaos takes control.#Westworld premieres 4.22 at 9PM on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/IA3FEXUs3n— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) March 22, 2018
But watch again, and you're sure to notice a series of seemingly random glitches that flash across the screen. Because executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and J.J. Abrams have never been known to do anything without a distinct purpose, some fans dove into each glitchy break and discovered something massive: a series of numbers (a.k.a. by people who know what they're talking about, "text in hexadecimal").
Thank goodness for people with eagle-eyed vision, because those numbers revealed something so much bigger than just the prospect of murderous avian robots. If, like me, you're not one for numbers, the code takes you to the website, DiscoverWestworld.com/FindTheDoor. Once you're in, buckle up, because you'll find a new trailer that's quite the wild ride.
In it, you'll see people bustling through various doors as a young boy says, "Now, you're in my game; and, this game is Find The Door." Then, Westworld bot Aeden flashes the following: "We will find the door, but they will try to first."
Most of these frames shown, according to Reddit sleuths, are from the first season, which leaves us to question why we're looking back. Others commented that the voice of the narrator sounded a lot like the young Ford host. If it is him, what could that mean?
I have a strong feeling we'll all be asking a lot more questions in the weeks leading up to the premiere.
