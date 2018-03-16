As for what actually happens, Reddit has a few theories, but these photos don't do much to confirm or dispute any big ideas. It's still possible that, like one theory suggests, Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) assume the role of "humans" in a new, robot-led Westworld, before corruption ruins the world all over again. And while we don't see any pictures of new worlds, like Samurai World, it's still possible they could play a big role in the season ahead.