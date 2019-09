There are some things worth noticing right off the bat. First off, William (Jimmy Simpson) is nowhere to be found, seeing as we've left that timeline behind and are now fully in the world of his older self, the Man In Black (Ed Harris). However, we do get introduced to a couple of new human characters, played by Get Out's Betty Gabriel and the Skarsgard family's Gustaf Skarsgard . There's also an actor with my new favorite name, Fares Fares, who joins the cast as a tech expert named Antoine Costa.