People are taking to Twitter to admit to (and joke about) calling in sick to work in order to binge the entire 13-episode run of the Netflix political drama-thriller . The series — starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as the smoothly sinister first couple. Mr. and Mrs. Underwood — is darker and crazier than ever in its latest installment. And fans just can't help themselves: the urge to binge is strong, and it's taking a toll on the country's productivity on what is being dubbed "National House of Cards Sick Day." One viewer tweeted, "excuse me for being sick tomorrow *cough cough* @HouseofCards ." Someone else wondered, "Would anyone put two and two together if half the office called in sick tomorrow #houseofcards #askingforafriend ." Another good one: "If you're 'out sick' today, expect a text from me later to gauge your read on House of Cards." And my personal favorite works in another topical hashtag: "My #covfefe is aching so I'm calling in sick to watch @HouseofCards ."