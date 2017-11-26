The creators of House of Cards have extended the show's hiatus in the hopes of being able to finish shooting season six. A letter from the show's producers was sent to the cast and crew of the popular Netflix series announcing that production of the final season will be on hold until December 8.
After reports of Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct emerged earlier this month, Netflix announced that the upcoming season would be the show's last before firing Spacey from the show. The actor's leading role is rumored to be written out of the show for the final season as an ongoing investigation into accusations of sexual assault continue, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of the announcement, Netflix was in post-production on a film called Gore starring and produced by Spacey which they also canceled.
The letter, published in full by The Hollywood Reporter, comes from the Senior Vice President of Television Business and Legal Affairs at Media Rights Capital, a studio which has produced other Netflix series such as Ozark. In it, senior V.P. Pauline Micelli writes to inform those involved with the show that after discussions between MRC and Netflix that "crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27 and continuing through December 8." Additionally, the writing staff as well as a "small contingency of office/accounting staff" will be in the production office on a continuous basis.
"These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned through this process is that this production is bigger than just one person," Micelli writes. "and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business."
