While in bed, Sean picks up a sleeping Angela’s hand and uses her fingerprint to unlock her iPhone. Let’s go over this again. Sean tricks the woman he’s sleeping with into divulging privileged information by using a lack of consciousness against her. And he uses her own body to do it. What a five-star sleazeball. While there are so many obviously disturbing betrayals throughout House Of Cards, this one is especially concerning considering how true-to-life it feels. Any guy who wants to know what his girlfriend is supposedly hiding could decide this is the best method to get her secrets. This scene makes you question just how much you should trust the person sleeping next to you. And people wonder why I refuse to turn on any fingerprint security options on my Apple devices.