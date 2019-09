This left the future of House of Cards, Netflix's first truly successful original series, in flux. In December, Netflix announced that it would resume filming, but without Spacey, and without his character Frank Underwood. (This wasn't necessarily the only option: Ridley Scott reshot all of Spacey's scenes for the movie All the Money in the World after the allegations surfaced.) THR reported at the time that the show would shift its focus to Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), Frank Underwood's erstwhile wife. On the show, Claire Underwood is the current president, so it seems natural to allow her to take center stage. Given the conversations surrounding equal pay, we also hope production shifts its monetary focus so that Wright receives the same pay that Spacey would have.