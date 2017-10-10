There's a new Amy Sherman-Palladino series in town, and it's a bit different from Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Amazon debuted the trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a new series from Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino, Tuesday morning, as Deadline reports. The show will premiere November 29.
Unlike Gilmore Girls and Bunheads, Palladino's most well-known shows, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a period piece. It takes place in New York City in 1958. A housewife Mrs. Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) finds herself suddenly single. Feeling lost, she starts performing stand up comedy. This causes a ruckus, because comedy clubs — and the general public — are none too friendly to women in the 1950s.
"I'm sorry, but look at me!" Maisel, who goes by Midge, says during her first standup appearance (featured in the trailer). "Who wouldn't want to come home to this every night?"
She points at her chest and says, "Think Bob Newhart's got a set of these at home? Rickles, maybe." As she completes her set, the police forcibly remove her from the stage. It's tough out there for a lady comic. Midge is spotted by agent Susie Meyerson, who is played by Alex Borstein (Getting On), and thus, her standup career began.
Amazon has already ordered two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as part of an overall deal with Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.
"The team at Amazon has allowed us to have Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy as our presidents for the next few years and for that we are eternally grateful," the Palladinos said in a statement when Amazon announced the deal. That's a draw for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: it's a show that doesn't have to reckon with our current president. And, based on the trailer, it's very funny.
