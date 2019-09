For its first five seasons, House of Cards was a dark, scary — and mostly warped — version of the American political system, what with all that murdering and corruption. Season 6, on the other hand, is looking a little bit like a fantasy version of the presidency. Well, there's probably still going to be plenty of murdering and corruption, but there will also be President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) declaring: "The reign of the middle-aged white man is over."