That said, let's not feel so bad for Jane. Jane always knew what she was getting into when she became buddies with Claire in that bunker. During a conversation with Mark Usher, she talks about the futility of ever escaping the Underwoods. "Out? What a quaint concept, when the only way out was never to get in in the first place." By the time she tries to help Mark (Campbell Scott) leave the administration, it's too late for them both. Theory: Maybe the Eagles were singing about the Underwood White House all along. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.