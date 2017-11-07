Following the public allegations of sexual harassment and assault against actor Kevin Spacey over the years, Netflix has suspended production of House of Cards. Spacey played the main character, (former) President Francis Underwood, and the show was filming its sixth season. Buzzfeed further reports that his behavior on the set of House of Cards was also sexually inappropriate.
It's safe to say that Spacey isn't coming back to work on the Netflix series anytime soon. And one fan believes that House of Cards is bigger than Kevin Spacey, and has an idea of who should step behind Underwood's desk.
Advertisement
Robbie Pyma posits his own solution: what about Kevin James? You read that correctly. We are talking about Kevin James of King of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop fame here. Pyma started a Change.org online petition to replace Spacey's role in the series with James, and the petition has already raised a staggering 28,712 signatures as of press time.
On the petition's page, Pymo writes that "losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances. However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate "House of Cards" to a globally adored franchise like "Game of Thrones" and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is."
House of Cards as the new Game of Thrones? They certainly both already plenty of intrigue. We don't know why Pymo chose Kevin James as his pick, but we do suspect that it goes further than both of them just being named Kevin. Sadly, the James is busy with his new CBS show Kevin Can Wait (which Leah Remini just joined), and has earned one Emmy award and seven Razzie Awards throughout his career.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement