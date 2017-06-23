Victims Of The London High-Rise Blaze Will Get Thousands Of Dollars For Injuries

Update: The families of those who died in the tragic fire will receive £20,000 (about $25,000) and injured survivors will receive up to £10,000 ($13,000), the government announced Friday. The money is a combination of funds from the Charity Commission and donations.
Update, June 19: A deadly overnight fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London last week, and 79 people are dead or presumed dead. Only five of the victims have been identified.
Update, June 15: A criminal investigation was launched following the fatal London fire, according to local authorities.
This story was originally published on June 14, 2017.
Flames from the inferno lit up the night and smoke spewed from the windows of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, where more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. A plume of black smoke stretched for miles across the pale sky after dawn, revealing the blackened, flame-licked wreckage of the building.
"This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters. "In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale."
People in apartments enveloped by the quickly advancing flames and thick smoke banged on windows and screamed for help to those watching down below, witnesses, and survivors said. One resident said the fire alarm did not go off.
One desperate woman threw a baby out of a high window and a man on the ground managed to catch the child, a witness told The Associated Press.
Police Commander Stuart Cundy gave the death toll but added the figure was likely to rise "during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days."
Paul Woodrow, head of operations for the London Ambulance Service, said 20 of the injured were in critical condition.
The London Fire Brigade received the first reports of the fire at 12:54 a.m. and the first engines arrived within six minutes, Cotton said. Flames could still be seen more than 11 hours later.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze, but angry residents said they had warned local authorities about fire issues at Grenfell Tower. The public housing block of 120 apartments was built in 1974 and recently upgraded at a cost of 8.6 million pounds ($11 million), with work finishing in May 2016, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
The disaster occurred 10 days after a terror attack at London's Borough Market. Some residents initially feared the fire was also terror-related, though authorities discounted that possibility.
"The flames, I have never seen anything like it, it just reminded me of 9/11," said Muna Ali, 45. "The fire started on the upper floors...oh my goodness, it spread so quickly. It had completely spread within half an hour."
Other witnesses described a white, polystyrene-type material falling like snow from the building as it burned. Some feared the charred tower block might collapse but a structural engineer said the building was not in danger, London Fire Brigade said, adding "it is safe for our crews to be in there."
The Grenfell Action Group, a community organization formed to oppose a nearby redevelopment project, has been warning about the risk of fire at Grenfell Tower since 2013. The group has raised concerns about testing and maintenance of firefighting equipment and blocked emergency access to the site.
"All our warnings fell on deaf ears and we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable and just a matter of time," the group said in a blog after the fire broke out.
A July 2014 newsletter for residents said the building was designed "according to rigorous fire safety standards." It recommended that in case of a fire residents should stay inside their apartments.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said many questions now need to be answered about tower blocks around the city.
"There will be a great many questions over the coming days as to the cause of this tragedy and I want to reassure Londoners that we will get all the answers," Khan said.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office says the nation's leader is "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the Grenfell Tower and is being kept constantly updated on the situation."
