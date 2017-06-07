The Death Toll In The London Bridge Attack Rises To 8

Khuram Shazad Butt was a 27-year-old British citizen of Pakistani descent who was known to the authorities. He had also appeared in a recent Channel 4 documentary called "The Jihadist Next Door." The second suspect, Rachid Redouane, was a 30-year-old who claims to be of Moroccan and Libyan descent. The authorities said they are still working to confirm the identity of the third suspect. All three suspects were killed by the police on Saturday.