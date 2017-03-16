You lot know I don't rant or open my mouth up for no reason but serious @NME magazine are the biggest bunch of sly, foul PAIGONS.— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
@NME it is a subject that isn't the easiest thing to speak about. And I've been careful in how I've dealt with it in the media— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
@Stormzy1 Hi Stormzy, Editor Mike here. I’m sorry that you didn’t know your image would be our cover. Our intentions were only positive...— NME (@NME) March 16, 2017
@Stormzy1 We were inspired by your words and wanted to use them as a springboard to talk about depression and how it shouldn’t be taboo...— NME (@NME) March 16, 2017
@Stormzy1 We spoke to CALM and YoungMinds in order to make sure the advice we were giving people was on message with how they advise...— NME (@NME) March 16, 2017
@Stormzy1 Our only intention was to raise awareness of an issue that we’ve been inspired to talk about following your comments...— NME (@NME) March 16, 2017
@Stormzy1 I'm really sorry this has happened. We're a free magazine and were not trying to shift copies, just talk about something important— NME (@NME) March 16, 2017
DEAD. You're NOT a non-profit organisation. The more copies you dish out the more you charge for advertising. You will make money from this. https://t.co/aPMtU4gy5M— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017