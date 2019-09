Stormzy, born Michael Omari, has been fairly open about his struggle with depression. In an interview with Channel 4 on March 1, the grime artist said, "I feel like I always come across confidently and happy, and I’ve always made sure that I don’t promote [the] negative." But he was clear: He has depression, and he felt it was important to discuss his illness publicly to remove the stigma that accompanies mental illness. He added, "What convinced me to talk about it was the fact that if there’s anyone out there going through it, I think to see that I went through it would help."