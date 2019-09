Dua Lipa Made A Stand For Women At British Music's Biggest Night

Lipa gave the show its singular moment devoted to talking about how women are under represented in music , aside from its lack of accolades for women which speak loudly for themselves. In her acceptance speech, after iterating thanks to her fans and team, she pointedly said, "I also want to thank every single female that has been on the stage before me, that has given girls like me — not just girls in the music industry but girls in society — a place to be inspired by, to look up to, and have allowed us to dream this big. Thank you so, so much. Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning awards, and more women taking over the world."