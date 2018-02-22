All The Looks You Need To See From The Brit Awards 2018

Stormzy stole the show at this year's Brit Awards, with his two awards and stellar, powerful performance that took a swipe at Theresa May over Grenfell. Dua Lipa also picked up two awards and thanked other women in the music industry for giving girls "something to look up to", while attendees also carried white roses to show their support for Time's Up and the #MeToo movement.
But it wasn't all about politics. Half the fun of the Brits is the red carpet... and the looks were something to behold. Here's our pick of the standout outfits.