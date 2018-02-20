The first model emerged through the shopfront beneath a "Posh Lookz" sign wearing a glittering gold blouse with vertical-striped sequined trousers, red aviators, and a pink garland. Ashish's designs, which are made in India, are always an example of the finest handiwork, but the level of detail and intricate fabrications of this collection were especially impressive, from hand-embroidered floral patterns (which were inspired by a design Ashish made as a teenager during a work placement in a Delhi clothing factory) to tinsel jeans and minidresses. "It’s nice to design things that people treasure," he continued. "This piece I designed when I was 16, someone had obviously kept that for 25 years and I found it in a vintage shop in Texas so I took it and redesigned it for this season."