Ashish Invites Us Inside His Magical Midnight Market For AW18

The first model emerged through the shopfront beneath a "Glamour Fashions" sign, wearing a rainbow-striped glittering gold blouse with vertical-striped sequinned trousers, red aviators and a pink garland. Ashish's designs, which are made in India, are always an example of the finest handiwork but the level of detail and intricate fabrications of this collection were especially impressive, from hand-embroidered floral patterns and a hand-bead leopard gown to tinsel jeans and minidresses. This floral pattern continued throughout the collection, worn by male and female models alike (of course the show, cast by Mischa Notcutt, was brilliantly diverse as ever) and was actually inspired by a design Ashish made as a teenager during a work placement in a Delhi clothing factory. "It’s nice to design things that people treasure. This piece I designed when I was 16, someone had obviously kept that for 25 years and I found it in a vintage shop in Texas so I took it and redesigned it for this season."