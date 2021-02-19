With This Perfect Remix, Taylor Swift Officially Joins The Haim Family

The collective Haim x Taylor Swift fandom is on fire. That's what happens when you throw a lit match on gasoline — or rather, when you get Swift to hop on your track.
The singer joined a remix of the sister trio's song "Gasoline," off their Grammy-nominated album Women in Music Pt. III. (Are they to blame for the rising gas prices? Maybe. Probably global warming. But maybe).
Haim announced the news in the caption of an Instagram photo in which they're all rocking the same curly brown bob. “Since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite,” the caption reads, “so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. Thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a song that means so much to us.”
Advertisement
The deluxe version of the album also includes a Thundercat feature on Haim's R&B track “3 AM.”
With this collaboration, Swift is essentially returning the favor after Haim was featured on her evermore track “no body, no crime." In the country-pop/murder ballad, a woman named Este (the name of the middle Haim sister) disappears and her friends attempt to avenge her death. This song also cements her assertion that she's a part of the Haim family. "Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need," Swift tweeted along with the band's announcement.
Last December was the first time Swift shared her adoption news. “I’m the fourth Haim sister now, confirmed,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “We can’t figure out why we hadn’t collaborated sooner. We’ve toured together, played live together, choreographed dances like we’re at summer camp, but it took a song about avenging your friend’s murder to give us the idea to take this step.” Swift and Haim first got together in 2015, when the singer invited
her the sisters to open 17 stops on her 1989 tour.
Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need #GasolineRemix https://t.co/GWwMxZEBsT— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 19, 2021
Both acts are in competition for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys, which is scheduled for March. Nothing like a little sisterly rivalry.