Taylor Swift Posted On Instagram For The First Time In Months

As any Swiftie will tell you, Taylor Swift has been pretty absent from social media these days. She hasn't tweeted since January, and her Instagram posts are sparse, too. Before her most recent post, Swift's last Instagram was two months ago. Now, though, Taylor Swift has returned to Instagram — and it's for a great reason.
Swift has always paid it forward by promoting her friends' music on Instagram. Her second most-recent post is a screenshot of the iPhone music app playing Lorde's "Green Light." She's also used her platform to promote Ed Sheeran, Kings of Leon, and Troye Sivan's music. In her most recent post, Swift let her followers know that she's a fan of "Want You Back," the latest single from HAIM. It's no surprise the "Blank Space" singer is promoting the jam — the Haim sisters are members of Swift's infamous female squad.
"On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️@haimtheband," Swift captioned the Instagram post. Naturally, she paused the song 13 seconds in — her signature tribute to her birthday and lucky number.
It's great that Swift is supporting her friends' music — but for fans hoping to see photos of the "Welcome to New York" singer, the post might be a tiny letdown. Plenty of the comments on Swift's Instagram post aren't about HAIM's song, but are from fans asking when Swift's sixth album will be released. According to rumors, Swift is currently holed up in Nashville recording her next masterpiece.
So far, Swift herself has been quiet about her rumored new music. But in March, Ed Sheeran told BBC News that Swift will likely release her album at the end of 2017. "Christmas is the smartest time to release, because that's when everyone buys records," Sheeran said at the time. Until then, we can always join Swift in listening to HAIM.
