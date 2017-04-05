After an eventful 2016 full of headlines about her dating life (did you forget about Hiddleswift already?) and drama (that time Kim Kardashian blew up her spot on Snapchat), Taylor Swift is keeping quiet. And so far, she's done a masterful job of staying under the radar in 2017. Her only concert was during Super Bowl weekend, and her latest Instagram post was to promote Lorde's new single last month. She's been so low-key, in fact, that you might not have even noticed her absence from your news and social feeds. Unless, of course, you're a dedicated Swiftie — or, as it turns out, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee.
ET Online reports that the singer has been laying low in Nashville and working on her next studio album. Swift has been reflecting on the musical direction of her next album — specifically, whether she wants it to be more pop or country, according to ET's source. Whichever genre Swift goes for in her followup to 1989, though, she's bound to find massive success with studio album number six. And we can expect to hear her new sound by the end of 2017, per the source.
That report confirms what Swift's bestie Ed Sheeran said in March. "Taylor isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year," he told BBC News. "Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records."
As for whether we'll be hearing a duet from the BFFs on Swift's new offering? It's possible. On the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in March, Sheeran said he and Swift will "definitely" collaborate on music at some point. Whether it's on this next album or not is anybody's guess. Nashville, keep your eyes peeled for a charming ginger with the voice of an angel and a quintuple shot of tequila in his hand.
