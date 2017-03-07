Perry, who recently ended her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, told the publication why she thinks Sheeran has been such a successful ladies man: "Everybody loves him, no one's scared of him, they want to date him. They can have him." Let's break this down. Everybody loves him — that's sweet. No one's scared of him — a solid compliment. They want to date him — nice. They can have him — excuse me? "Have him?" To me, this reads as "While he's a catch, the girls know they are better than him so he's a safe bet," which is... so fucking rude.