We (Kind Of) Know When Taylor Swift's New Music Is Coming Out

It's been almost three years since Taylor Swift's last album, 1989. She's spent that time touring, dating (and breaking up with) Tom Hiddleston, and going into hiding after being called out on Kim Kardashian's Snapchat story.
Aside from collaborating with Zayn Malik on "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, the "Bad Blood" singer has been laying low when it comes to her music. However, Ed Sheeran might have just spilled the beans.
In an interview with the BBC, the "Shape Of You" singer talked about how he was optimistic for the year ahead.
Advertisement
"I think this year is going to be the high point. I have a feeling about it," he said. "Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing of albums around me released them all last year - people like Beyonce and The Weekend and Bruno Mars."
Someone like Taylor Swift, however, he wasn't concerned about. A perk of being her BFF is that you know when she's planning to drop the next great album, and Sheeran reports that it won't be until later this year.
"Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year - Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he revealed. "So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."
While we're happy for his Year Of Ed, let's just back up to that major Tay info he just casually let slip. It's kind of ironic, actually, since Sheeran was the one to reveal just how hard Swift's team works to keep album information from leaking.
"When I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco, and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad with one song on it," he told Capricho. "And they flew to San Francisco, and they played me the song that I'd done with her. And they were like, 'Do you like it?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And then they took it back. That's how you hear them."
That's why we haven't heard a peep about what she's working on, but if the past is any indication, once Taylor Swift decides to start promoting her new album, it's all we'll hear about.
Advertisement