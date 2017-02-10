Taylor Swift Goes To Spy-Worthy Levels To Make Sure Her Music Doesn’t Leak

Ed Sheeran has revealed Taylor Swift's methods of protecting her music — and they're not as crazy as you'd think. In an interview with Spanish website Capricho, Sheeran revealed that Swift has quite a lengthy method of sharing her music before it's released. When asked if Swift ever sent him her songs, Sheeran explained that she didn't exactly "send" them to him, per se. "When I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco, and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad with one song on it. And they flew to San Francisco, and they played me the song that I'd done with her," Sheeran told the site. "And they were like, 'Do you like it?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And then they took it back. That's how you hear them." Keeping Swift's music under lock and key might sound like extreme measures, but in today's day and age, you can never be too careful. And Swift is an outspoken advocate for making sure artists are paid for their work — it would suck if she lost out on profits because her songs were leaked. And also "Taylor Swift's official music briefcase carrier" sounds like a pretty cool job.
Advertisement