Taylor Swift Can't Get Over Lorde's New Song

If a celebrity wants to know their place in the world, they need only consult Taylor Swift's Instagram. Onetime Swift squaddie Emma Stone didn't get a mention after taking home an Oscar for Best Actress last week, but Lorde's got new music out and a certain pop star just can't get enough. Telling, no?
Swift broke her social media silence to gush over "Green Light," the new single released by her New Zealand-based pal yesterday. The dance-y track is Lorde's (birth name: Ella Yelich-O'Connor) first song since her 2015 collaboration with Disclosure, "Magnets." It's pretty exciting stuff, especially if you happen to count Lorde as a close personal friend.
Advertisement
Swift eagerly posted a screenshot of the track's visuals on Instagram.
"G2G BRB just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages," the singer wrote. "ELLA I LOVE YOU."
Lorde/Ella was quick to respond.
"I love you and your photographic memory love journey with this song," the "Royals" crooner, who has been a firm friend of Swift's since 2013, wrote back in the comments section.
Not sure what that means, but okay. Between Lorde and Swift, we're sure that interpretative dance will be epic. Just imagine lots of flailing arms.
Lorde might be able to return the "OMG I love your music" favor before the year is out. According to another Swifty pal, Ed Sheeran, the "Shake It Off" singer could be releasing new music of her own later this year.
"Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year," the British singer told the BBC. "Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records. So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."
Er, let's not forget about Lorde, dude. Make some room.
Advertisement