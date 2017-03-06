Ed Sheeran Dropped Hints About His Next Collaboration With Taylor Swift

If you want to know something about Taylor Swift, you would apparently do well to ask Ed Sheeran. Sheeran is not only the male Sia but is also quite a font of information about Swift and her recent musical activities. She's been mostly silent since the whole Kardashian-Kanye incident, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't been working. If you see her less, she's doing more. That sort of thing.
Sheeran spilled the beans on Swift's possible next album release when talking to the BBC just a few days ago.
"Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year — Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he said. "So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."
Now, he's dropping hints that he may very well be a part of Swift's next album. On the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, Sheeran said that he would "definitely" be collaborating with Swift.
"Certainly in our lifetime," Sheeran said of the (very definite-sounding) release date.
The pair have collaborated before, after all. "Everything Has Changed" was on Swift's classic Red. Sheeran's star has exploded since then, as he's ridden his songwriting chops to world fame and acclaim. Swift is probably Sheeran's equal as a songwriter, and the two occupy a fairly similar orbit in the pop universe. So of course we'd welcome another song featuring both of them. Or just Sheeran writing a Swift song. Or, hell, any new Taylor Swift music, so we can just focus on that — and not on what her sweater may or may not tell us about her voting choices.
One thing is for certain. We won't get those songs even a second before they're supposed to come out. Swift goes to real lengths to keep them hidden. As she should; her release date is her right.
