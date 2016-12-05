Reformation & Haim Are Solving Your Chronic New Year's Eve Outfit Dilemma

This story was originally published on November 23, 2016.



Reformation's most apropos pair-up to date, with cool-girl group Haim, drops today. The sister act pulled inspiration from Diana Ross, Bianca Jagger, and Cher for the 10-piece New Year's Eve capsule collection. "There’s no better way to ring in 2017 than with a little 1970," the sisters said in a statement.



The '70s vibe is certainly alive and well in the collection (as it is with plenty of Ref pieces). Take, for example, a Charlie's Angels-worthy jumpsuit that Alana Haim said makes her "feel feminine by badass at the same time." There's also a bit of the '90s in the mix, thanks to an ultra-minimalist spaghetti-strap dress ("the best part is the detail on the back," Este explained).



Sure, it may seem a bit early to be talking about your New Year's Eve style strategy. Perhaps you're still sorting out, or have just started thinking about, what you'll wear on the holiday party circuit. Maybe you have no clue what you'll be doing or where you'll be when the ball drops (aside from the fact that champagne will almost certainly be involved).



The eco-minded brand has joined forces with Haim — in perhaps the most on-brand alliance, ever — on the capsule collection that's '70s-inflected (just like the stylish sister act's sound and aesthetic). "We've always loved Haim and get so excited when we see them wearing Ref," Yael Aflalo, Reformation's founder, told Refinery29. "It was nice designing with ladies who embody our brand so well, and I think this NYE collection is one of our best yet."



Prices range from $128 to $398, and the pieces will include dresses, bodysuits, and some new silhouettes of tried-and-true Ref staples, too.



"We're longtime fans of Ref, and it's awesome to celebrate their mission of sustainability and work together with like-minded women," the Haim sisters told Refinery29. "For the collection, NYE is the holiday that's always overhyped, but Ref clothes make you want to get dressed and go out, so it was fun creating our own version of that."



And, of course, these getups aren't exclusively limited to dressing for NYE. So, if you have nothing to wear for upcoming holiday bashes, this could be the capsule to carry (and dress) you through December and into January with aplomb.



Ahead, check out the capsule — modeled, of course, by the sisters themselves.

