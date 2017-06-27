I'll be the first to admit that ever since the music video came out, I can't walk down the street while listening to HAIM's "Want You Back" without pretending I'm in one of my own. With three new singles already dropped and a full album on the way, this is truly the summer of HAIM — and now, they're getting a documentary.
Available on Apple Music July 14 — one week after the release of Something To Tell You— Behind The Album takes a deep dive into the past two years of songwriting through the lens of the band's secret London performance back in May.
"When we write songs, it's very much a democracy and we all contribute to it," they explain in the trailer, which shows the three sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana, alternately practicing in a recording studio and strutting through London in some truly incredible outfits. "We've spent the last two and a half years working every day on these songs."
"This is one of the first times we have people waiting to see us play new songs," they continue over footage of the L.A.-based siblings taking the stage in London. Why London? It's kind of where it all began.
"London is a very special place for us," Alana explains.
"People have such an open mind here about new music, and a thirst for new music, I kind of can't imagine doing it anywhere else," Danielle adds.
While we may not all be in London, at least now we'll be able to experience the magic as if we were. And if you want to hear the sisters premiere some of the tracks from their London show, they'll be calling into Beats 1 9am PST/ 12pm EST to do just that. Until then, get psyched for the full release, and watch the documentary trailer below.
