Everything We Know About HAIM's New Album

It’s been four years since the release of sister trio HAIM’s first album, Days Are Gone. The twentysomethings’ unique sound instantly captured our attention, and gave us the break-up song we never knew we needed in “The Wire.”
Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim had been practicing for this moment their whole lives. Hailing from a Los Angeles, the three sisters played instruments in their family band, Rockinhaim, for years before going solo. While HAIM first formed in 2007 and played sparse, infrequent gigs, it was only until 2012 that the sisters went full steam ahead on their musical careers. And it paid off, big time: HAIM was nominated for Best New Artist at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, and the sisters were initiated into the inner sanctum of Taylor Swift's friend group.
After releasing their smash hit debut album, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim retreated into their music-writing enclave. At last, after weeks of cryptic teasing, the sister trio HAIM finally announced a release date for their sophomore album, Something to Tell You. Here’s everything we know about forthcoming follow-up.
