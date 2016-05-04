Taylor Swift & Haim Had A Post-Met Gala Pizza Party

Taylor Swift was the hostess with the most at Monday night's Met Gala, for which she served as chairwoman. Still, she couldn't resist ending the evening with one last soiree. Her post-gala party had a very different dress code, however: onesies only. What would Anna Wintour say?
And if you thought the Met Gala was hard to get into, consider this after-party's strict invite-only guest list. Only the three Haim sisters, all certified members of the Swifty squad, were present.
Swift shared a photo from the cozy pizza party, where large pepperoni and cheese pies were waiting to be pounced upon. Do these bunnies, puppies, and unicorns know how to throw down, or what?
Gotta say, it looks a lot more comfortable. Save us a slice, ladies.
