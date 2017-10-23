This Short Film Makes Cancer Almost Uncomfortably Relatable

"After we had shaved my head, I remember one of my friends turning to me and saying, 'I need to tell you that I’m not always going to know how to handle this situation, and I think I’m going to make mistakes.' It blew me away that she even the awareness to realize that. And I don’t think it's a reasonable expectation to have of everyone who’s a support person, but just having some awareness that like, you might not necessarily know what the person needs, and you kind of have to take your cues from them. Knowing that there are people there for me, they love me, and they have no idea what they're doing — I have no idea what I’m doing — we're all just figuring this out together. We're all going to make mistakes, but I’m not alone. We're just standing in the fire together, figuring it out.