Breast cancer awareness is so much more than pink ribbons, painted bras, and feather boas. Whether you've personally fought cancer or know someone who has, it's important to recognize how vital it is to use one's voice to help educate others and work towards a cure. We partnered with Novartis on its Kiss This 4 MBC (metastatic breast cancer) initiative to shed some much-needed light on individuals like Terlisa Sheppard, a beach lover and mother of two, who are living with MBC and sharing their unique stories with others.
Unlike less advanced stages, MBC is breast cancer that has spread to other areas in the body. And according to a 2014 study, it will affect nearly 30% of all those diagnosed with breast cancer. Watch above as Sheppard explains how she stays motivated — plus her ever-evolving role as an advocate for those within the MBC community.
Help raise much-needed visibility and research funds for people living with MBC by sharing why you #KissThis4MBC on social media. For each post publicly shared with the hashtag, Novartis will donate $15 to MBC research, up to $200,000.
