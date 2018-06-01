What It's Like To Be Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer At 15

"About a year and a half before my diagnosis. I was diagnosed in 2015, and a year and a half before that, I noticed a lump. It was really small, so at first, I thought it was abs because it was in the abdomen area. I didn’t think anything of it. Then it got a little bigger, and I changed my story for myself just to be like, I don’t know what it is, and I’m just constipated or something. The other thing is I had to pee constantly even after drinking a small glass of water and I just told myself, Oh I just have a small bladder. I think that was one of the main things I should have been more aware of.