This Republican Feminist Is Donald Trump's Worst Nightmare

In your mind, is this the end of the Republican Party as we know it or a time for reformation?

"Evan McMullin and I worked within the Republican Party because we saw that as the best vehicle for conservative principles that we hold dear — mainly foundational, constitutional principles, and the notion that we are all entitled to the same right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Republican Party is failing to uphold those values…In supporting Trump, they’re normalizing somebody who mimics murderous dictators like Vladimir Putin, Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong Un, and Bashar al-Assad.



"I see this going one of two ways post-election. One is that [the] party at large…anyone who has credibility within the party, as well as those who vote for the party, make a full-throated argument that racism, sexism, and religious bigotry have no part in the party. So, that’s one path. The other path is that the party literally breaks apart, and a huge portion of that party, many of those people who are now voting for our ticket, form a new conservative movement and potentially a new political party. That’s how I see this going.



"I would like to see the former happen. It would kind of retain the traditions of the party of Lincoln, and I think it’s a smarter path and it’s an easier climb. But I am very skeptical that that will occur because most leaders within the party have not shown the courage or had the backbone to stand up strongly against bigotry throughout this election."

