Presidential Candidate Evan McMullin Names Female Running Mate

There's a new name to know in the 2016 election: Mindy Finn.
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin announced last night that he has tapped the Republican strategist to be his running mate.
"Mindy is the founder and president of Empowered Women, a bipartisan organization that gives voice to a bold, new generation of American women in civic life," a press statement issued by the McMullin campaign reads. "She has served as an advisor to the Republican National Committee, President George W. Bush, and Governor Mitt Romney; and developed business partnerships for Twitter.
"We are all thrilled to have such a strong, conservative voice standing beside me as we build a new conservative movement together! Our ticket, like the rest of the campaign, is reflective of the values that we’ve been standing for since day one."
Finn explained her motivation for joining the former CIA operative's campaign in an interview with ABC News. According to Finn, she shares McMullin's opposition to Republican nominee Donald Trump.
“I’ve been part of the group opposing Donald Trump in the Republican Party really since he announced last summer and as he continued to alienate and vilify people in this country," she said.
Finn added that this is "now an opportunity to walk the walk.”
