My Daughter Was Murdered In Aurora — Here's What I Have To Say To Donald Trump

It emboldens this mentality of, If I've got a gun, I'm in charge. That's not the message we should be sending to some of these people who are not well. They want someone to tell them, It's okay to shoot somebody. If you don't like them, you can shoot them. And that's exactly what Trump is saying , I don't like your politics, and I don't like you as a person, so I can encourage other people to use violence to "take care of" you. It's a bully mentality, and it's a dangerous mentality. It's like he's put a hit out on her.My message for Donald Trump is, first of all, to shut up. Quit using hate speech, and study the issues. We are the number-one developed country in the world when it comes to gun deaths. If it were happening anywhere else, we would say it was a civil war. Maybe that's what Trump wants, I don't know. I can't get inside this guy's head for the life of me. But what he is saying and doing is dangerous.Nobody wants to walk in these shoes. You do not want what happened to me to happen to you. But it's happening at a rate of 91 people per day . We are drowning in guns. There are so many that you don't know when it's going to be your turn. I'm doing all I can to make sure it doesn't happen to you. Can Donald Trump say the same?Sandy Anglin Phillips is the founder of the Jessi's Message foundation and a gun reform advocate. The views expressed here are her own and have been edited for length and clarity.