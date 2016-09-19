My Daughter Was Murdered In Aurora — Here's What I Have To Say To Donald Trump

He came in through the exit door and opened fire. He killed 12, one of them being my daughter. She and Brent got up immediately to try to get out, but she was struck and fell. Brent, of course, did not leave her. She was shot a total of six times. The first shot was in the leg, in one leg and through the other, and she couldn't escape. Then she was shot three times in the abdomen, and once in the shoulder. The "kill shot," for lack of a better term, was in her left orbital. It blew her brains out and left a 5-inch hole in her face.



Brent was also shot during that time. He realized Jessi had stopped screaming, and he saw what had happened to her. He's a paramedic, and so he knew that she was gone. There was no way that she could survive her wound. By that time, the shooting had stopped. He called me. Brent said, "There's been a shooting, a random shooting." I asked him if he was okay, and he said he had been shot. At that point, I started to panic because I realized he was calling me and not Jessi.

