Where Does Donald Trump Stand On Guns?

After the November 2015 attack on Paris that left 130 people dead, Trump said that if people in the Bataclan club had been armed, it would have gone differently. "If you would’ve had guns on the other side… There wouldn’t have been 130 people killed and hundreds of people lying in the hospital to this day," he said in his speech to the NRA in May. "There would — it might not have happened. Because if [the attackers] knew there were guns in the room, it might not have happened. But if it did, you would’ve had bullets going in the opposite direction, and believe me, the carnage would not have been the same by any stretch of the imagination."If Trump is elected and able to enact all of his policy proposals, the current restrictions on guns could be both tightened and loosened. If he was able to reform the system of background checks to fill the gaps in its records, it would be harder for those with criminal records to buy guns in stores. But it would remain easy to legally buy firearms in private sales. At the same time, it would become a lot easier to be a gun owner, once you have one — a licensed gun owner would be able to legally carry his or her gun more or less anywhere.Of course, all of these policies would rely on the Republican Party also maintaining control of Congress — something that is not guaranteed. So whatever your stance on gun policy, it's important to get out and vote.