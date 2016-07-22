Over the course of the week, a host of speakers stepped up to the podium, most in support of Trump — including his wife and several of his children. On Thursday, he was introduced by his oldest daughter, Ivanka. But Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who ran against Trump in the primaries, made headlines when he refused to endorse the New York businessman the night before.
Refinery29's News team was there at the Quicken Loans Arena live-tweeting the speech. Ahead, we round up the biggest moments.
"Friends, delegates and fellow Americans, I humbly and gratefully accept your nomination" -@realDonaldTrump begins— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump leads crowd in chant of "U-S-A!" #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump leads crowd in chant of "U-S-A!" #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#DonaldTrump: "We cannot afford to be so politically correct anymore." Receives massive cheer from audience at #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
Crowd starts chanting "build the wall" after #Trump claims "tens of thousands" of immigrants are being released into communities— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump: "Our roads and bridges are falling apart, our airports are in Third World condition, and 43 million Americans are on food stamps."— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump talks #Benghazi at #rncincle: "In Libya, our consulate–the symbol of American prestige around the globe–was brought down in flames."— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
Crowd chants: "Lock her up" and Trump responds "Let's defeat her in November." #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
Trump blames #Clinton for #ISIS, #Benghazi, the #MuslimBrotherhood, #Iraq, #Iran and #Syria all in her 4yrs as Secretary of State. #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
Crowd chants "#USA!" after #Trump says his plan will put #America first. "Americanism, not globalism, will be our credo!" is met w/applause— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump bashes #Clinton in his policy speech at #RNCinCLE: "She is their puppet, and they pull the strings" he says of donors &media— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#DonaldTrump stays true to leaked prepared remarks by shouting what was in all caps: "I AM YOUR VOICE!" #RNCinCLE— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump slams #Clinton over #emails: "her single greatest accomplishment may be committing such an egregious crime and getting away with it."— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump mentions victims of #Pulse shooting in #Orlando: "As your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our #LGBTQ citizens"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump: "As a Republican, it's so nice to hear you cheering for what I just said" about protecting #LGBTQ people from violence. #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump denounces "nation building" and "regime change," says #US must work with allies to "stamp out Islamic terrorism." Crowd chants "USA!"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump pledge that "We are going to build a great border wall!" is met with a standing ovation at #RNCinCLE— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump: "We will repeal and replace disastrous #Obamacare. You will get to choose your own doctor again!" #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump on #guns: "I...received the early and strong endorsement of the National Rifle Association" #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump thanks evangelical and religious community for their support, says he doesn't "always deserve it" at #rncincle— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
#Trump concludes with: "We Will Make America Proud Again.— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 22, 2016
We Will Make America Safe Again. We Will Make America Great Again." #RNCinCLE