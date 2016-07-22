Story from US News

These Tweets Break Down The Major Moments From Donald Trump's RNC Speech

KAELYN FORDE
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
After officially securing his party's nomination for president this week, Donald Trump took the stage on Thursday night to outline his policy proposals at home and abroad. Trump's speech, which focused heavily on "law and order" and "safety," marked the end of the four-day-long Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Over the course of the week, a host of speakers stepped up to the podium, most in support of Trump — including his wife and several of his children. On Thursday, he was introduced by his oldest daughter, Ivanka. But Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who ran against Trump in the primaries, made headlines when he refused to endorse the New York businessman the night before.

Refinery29's News team was there at the Quicken Loans Arena live-tweeting the speech. Ahead, we round up the biggest moments.
