Donald Trump Has Apparently Been Carrying Guns Around New York City

In case you needed another reason to be nervous about Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and presidential candidate has apparently been toting guns around New York City.



When the moderators of the Republican primary debate asked Trump about the recent mass shooting at Umpqua Community College, Trump took the opportunity to criticize the idea that gun-free spaces could lessen gun violence.



“Gun-free zones are target practice for the sickos and the mentally ill,” he said, touting NRA-favored argument that "a good person with a gun can stop a bad person with a gun." Trump also revealed that he believes strongly enough in the idea that he's gotten himself a gun permit and is — fully legally, he emphasized — carrying a gun around New York City. "I have a permit, which is very unusual in New York," he said. "It's a permit to carry. I carry on occasion, sometimes a lot. I like to be unpredictable."