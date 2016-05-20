The NRA Just Endorsed Donald Trump For President

The National Rifle Association has endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency, Politico reported on Friday.
In a speech at the organization's Leadership Forum, NRA executive director Chris Cox told the audience that it was time for party unity. “Now is the time to unite. If your preferred candidate got out of the race, it's time to get over it,” he said.
He also said that the Supreme Court vacancy means “the Second Amendment is on the ballot,” The Wall Street Journal reported.
Trump is against policies that restrict access to guns, including bans on assault weapons or bans that limit the number of bullets in a gun magazine. He has stated that he would promote policies like eliminating gun-free zones on school campuses, or expanding concealed carry permits.
“There are 13 million right-to-carry permit holders in the United States,” he said, adding that he is one of them. ”Nobody knows that. Boy, would I surprise somebody if they hit Trump.”
According to Refinery29/ABC News’ Vote Your Values poll, gun rights are one of the biggest issues for young women in the 2016 election. 11% of women surveyed said it was the most important issue to them. Refinery29 has more on how Trump compares to the other candidates on gun rights.
