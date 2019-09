Where The 2016 Candidates Stand On Guns

This story was originally published on April 13, 2016.From calls to tighten gun control in the wake of mass shootings — there is, on average, more than one a day in the U.S. — to proposals to allow firearms on college campuses, there's been no shortage of public debate surrounding gun control and rights in recent years.That debate has made a mark on millennial women — gun rights emerged as one of the top five most important issues among women 18 to 35 surveyed in a new poll from Refinery29/ABC News. About 11% of those surveyed consider protecting gun rights to be the most important out of a range of issues. Hear millennial women share their view on the issue in the video above.Ahead, a look at where the candidates stand on this hot-button topic. For more on the issues that matter most to millennial women, check out the Refinery29/ABC News Vote Your Values poll here.