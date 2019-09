What To Know About Hillary Clinton On Guns

As a senator, she voted against legislation to protect weapon manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits over deaths associated with their products. She also has supported banning assault weapons for sale to the general public. After the Orlando shooting, Clinton called for the reinstatement of the ban on assault weapons originally signed into law by her husband, then-president Bill Clinton, in 1994.Clinton has been endorsed by gun-safety advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, which chose her over opponent Bernie Sanders shortly before the crucial California primary. In an op-ed in The Sacramento Bee , the leaders of the group, as well as its sister organization, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said that Clinton sided with the public over the gun lobby. “She’s listening to the people who want to make America safe again,” they wrote. Clinton has also been endorsed by multiple lawmakers in favor of gun control, including Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Jim Himes, D-CT, Sen. Ed Markey, D-MA, and Gabrielle Giffords, a former Democratic congresswoman and survivor of gun violence.In an essay posted to Medium , Giffords spoke about why Clinton’s stance on guns won her endorsement. “Only one candidate for president has the determination and toughness to stand up to the corporate gun lobby — and the record to prove it. That candidate is Hillary Clinton,” she wrote.On the other hand, she’s been criticized by gun-advocacy groups like the National Rifle Association, which accused her of trying to take away the right to own a firearm protected under the Second Amendment. In a speech at the Republican National Convention, Chris Cox, executive director of the lobbying arm of the National Rifle Association, said that a Clinton-influenced Supreme Court would “[mean] your right to own a firearm is gone.”