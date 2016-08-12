Her Mother Was Murdered For Fighting For Human Rights — Here's What She Wants You To Know

Your mother was one of those women fighting for human rights for years. What is one of your favorite memories of her?

"I always tell others that my mom always encouraged people to do things, even if they were scared. I remember once she asked me to help her with a report. And I told her, 'Mom, but I can’t do a report. I don’t know how to do it and I’m studying to be a midwife and I don’t know if I can write it properly.' She just looked at me and told me, 'There’s people who can barely read or write or barely went to school and can write a report. You are in college, and you can do it.' She made me write it. And that challenge — that’s who she was, saying: Just do it.



"My mom was like that with everyone. She looked at your potential and said: Bam!, knowing that you could do it....so you were always on your feet, trying to do things well."



What is your advice for other young women?

"I think it's something that my mom told me: We can’t be apathetic to society, to reality. That will make us into stronger women. We need hope, dreams, and the desire to change the world, to give birth to a new world."



Editor's note: This interview has been translated from Spanish and edited for length and clarity. Refinery29 wishes to thank Andrea González-Ramírez for her help in translating this interview.