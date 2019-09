Her Mother Was Murdered For Fighting For Human Rights — Here's What She Wants You To Know

"We’re waiting for the trial, but we’re also putting pressure so that the intellectual authors of this murder are investigated. They were the ones who devised this murder and who paid for this murder. But they’re also thinking of and paying for other murders as well. So we want to set a precedent and get justice. We’ve asked to have an international commission lead the investigation, because we don’t believe in the Honduran government — it has proven to be incapable, it has violated our right to participate in the investigation, which is something that’s in the law but hasn’t been fulfilled.""We’re sort of living in a state of emergency when it comes to human rights. We have on the one hand an institution — the government of Honduras — that is constantly violating these rights, [our] basic rights. And on the other hand, we have a lot of companies that do the same to a sector of the population that’s suffering through a really hard socioeconomic crisis."This is a violent country. It has been shaken by violence, and it has the highest levels of femicides, the highest levels of poverty, and really strong military structures. The only strong institutions in Honduras are the structures of repression.""I think the support of the United States, of the Secretary of State, during the 2009 coup d’état in Honduras was very important. We’re talking about one of the most powerful countries of the world supporting these type of things. [That support] was important for the coup to be carried out. So I believe there’s some serious responsibility, because thanks to that coup, we’re living in a violent situation in Honduras, a situation where the military apparatus prepares hit men and killers to murder people. Not only those in social movements but others, too."It also has to do with the current situation of violence. I believe that it’s necessary — after so much violence, so many deaths — to at least cut off U.S. financing of the military, cut down on that help that has led to so much violence since 2009."Now we have an opportunity to cut those funds [the military gets] through the Berta Cáceres Human Rights in Honduras Act , which is currently before Congress. As long as my mother’s murder is not investigated, and the murders of over 100 people in the north of Honduras related to the military [are not investigated], the U.S. will cut the funding. That’s normal and logical, and the American people must know this — that their money is going directly to Honduras, helping the militarization and the violation of human rights. "