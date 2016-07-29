Democrats gathered in Philadelphia for the past four days have heard a lot about Hillary Clinton.
Everyone from the president to the 11-year-old daughter of undocumented immigrants has taken the stage to speak about what Clinton could offer voters if they choose to make her America's first female president.
But tonight, voters had the chance to hear directly from her.
Hillary Clinton formally accepted her party's nomination during a speech that closed out the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
"My friends, it is with humility, determination, and boundless confidence in America's promise that I accept your nomination," she said.
The speech came at the end of a week in which the party has pushed to unify behind Clinton after a contentious primary season, protests by supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and an embarrassing leak of emails and voicemails from former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Clinton outlined her plan to boost the middle class and her commitment to national security. Her remarks also repeatedly highlighted the need to stand together, which is expected to be a cornerstone of her campaign against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
"We are clear-eyed about what our country is up against. But we are not afraid," the former secretary of state said. "We will rise to the challenge, just as we always have."
Refinery29's News team was at the Wells Fargo Center and live-tweeted Clinton's speech @R29News. Here are some of the biggest moments:
Wow ... Just, wow. @HillaryClinton has taken the stage to formally accept her party's nomination for president. pic.twitter.com/C4bYcBb0sj— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton takes the stage as the first woman ever to be a major party's candidate for president.#DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/InXAhRCWKq— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "America is better because of Obama's leadership and I am better because of his friendship." #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "I want to thank @BernieSanders. Bernie, your campaign inspired millions of Americans, particularly young people"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton to Bernie: "you put economic and social justice issues front and center where they belong." #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "It truly is up to us. We have to decide if we will all work together so that we can all rise together" #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: @realDonaldTrump "wants to divide us from the rest of the world&each other.He's betting perils of the world will blind us"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "We will not build a wall, instead we will build an economy where everyone who wants a good job can get one" #DemsInPhilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "We will not ban a religion, we will work with all Americans and our allies to fight and defeat terrorism." #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "We have the most tolerant and generous young people that we have ever had." #demsinphilly #millennials #youngvoters— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "I have to tell you, as your Sec of State, I went to 112 countries...so don't let anyone tell you our country is weak"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "Really? I alone can fix it? Isn't @realDonaldTrump forgetting troops on the front line, police, doctors, nurses, teachers"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "Americans don't say I alone can fix it, we say 'We'll fix it together.'" #demsinphilly #dnc2016— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton We need "country where the econ works for everyone, not just those at the top...a country where all our children can dream"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "We need a country where love trumps hate! That's the country we're fighting for." #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
"My friends it is with humility, determination and boundless confidence in America's promise that I accept your nomination" -@HillaryClinton— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton smiles after accepting nomination, crowd is going wild inside #WellsFargoCenter.— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "The service part has always come easier to me than the public part. I get it, some people don't know what to make of me"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "I sweat the details of policy...b/c it's not just a detail when it's your kid...&it should be a big deal to your Pres too"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "With your help, I will carry all of your voices and stories with me to the White House" #DemsInPhilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "I will be a president for Democrats, Republicans and Independents...for those who vote for me, &who don't" #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton celebrating the "first time a major party has nominated a woman as president." #DemsInPhilly crowd going wild— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
#Hillary: "Whenever a barrier falls in America, it clears the way for everyone. After all, when there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit."— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "Some of you are frustrated, even furious, and you know what? You're right. It's not yet working the way it should"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "Democrats,we are the party of working people.But we haven't done a good enough job showing we get what you're going thru"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "My primary mission as president will be to create more opportunities, more good jobs and higher wages in US"#demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "I believe Wall Street can never, ever be allowed to wreck Main Street again." #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "Whatever your party you belong to, or no party at all, if you share these beliefs, this is your campaign" #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton on #reproductiverights"If you believe that we should protect a woman's right to make her own heath care decisions,join us— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "@realDonaldTrump spoke for 70-odd minutes, and I do mean odd" Crowd laughs with her. #DemsInPhilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
"In my first 100 days, we will work with both parties to pass the biggest investment in new, good-paying jobs since World War II" -#Hillary— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton says she will work w/@BernieSanders"to make college tuition-free for the middle class and debt-free for all!" #DemsInPhilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "It's just not right that #DonaldTrump can ignore his debts, but students and families can't refinance theirs." #DNC2016— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "Wall Street, corporations, and the super-rich are going to start paying their fair share of taxes." #demsinphilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton: "You want a leader who understands we are stronger when we work with our allies around the world &care for our veterans"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton on @realDonaldTrump: "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons." Crowd roars.— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton "if we're serious about keeping our country safe, we also can't afford to have a Pres who's in the pocket of the gun lobby"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton"I'm not here to take away your guns.I just don't want you to be shot by someone who shouldn't have a gun in first place"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016
.@HillaryClinton"Building a better tomorrow for our beloved children and our beloved country.When we do, America will be greater than ever"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 29, 2016