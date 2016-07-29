@R29News. " itemprop="description"/>@R29News. "/>@R29News. "/>
Hillary Clinton Just Delivered The Speech Of Her Life At The DNC

KAELYN FORDE, Torey Van Oot
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Democrats gathered in Philadelphia for the past four days have heard a lot about Hillary Clinton.

Everyone from the president to the 11-year-old daughter of undocumented immigrants has taken the stage to speak about what Clinton could offer voters if they choose to make her America's first female president.

But tonight, voters had the chance to hear directly from her.

Hillary Clinton formally accepted her party's nomination during a speech that closed out the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

"My friends, it is with humility, determination, and boundless confidence in America's promise that I accept your nomination," she said.

The speech came at the end of a week in which the party has pushed to unify behind Clinton after a contentious primary season, protests by supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and an embarrassing leak of emails and voicemails from former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Clinton outlined her plan to boost the middle class and her commitment to national security. Her remarks also repeatedly highlighted the need to stand together, which is expected to be a cornerstone of her campaign against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

"We are clear-eyed about what our country is up against. But we are not afraid," the former secretary of state said. "We will rise to the challenge, just as we always have."

Refinery29's News team was at the Wells Fargo Center and live-tweeted Clinton's speech @R29News. Here are some of the biggest moments:
